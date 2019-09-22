× Man raises $1M for hospital with ‘beer money’ sign; petition demands Iowa stores sell beer cans featuring his face

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A petition has been started asking Busch Light to sell beer cans featuring the face of Carson King, who went viral after holding a sign on national TV asking for beer money, in Iowa.

King held a poster that said “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” on ESPN’s “College GameDay” last Saturday morning. He scrawled his Venmo account details on the sign for the nation to see.

To his surprise, the donations came flooding in. So, King decided to put the money towards charity and announced he would donate all his funds to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

King’s fundraising success prompted Busch Light and Venmo to offer to match any donations he received by the end of September.

Busch Light also said they’d be honoring King by creating a beer can with his face on it and sending him a year’s supply of beer in those cans.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, King announced on Twitter he has received over $1,000,000 in contributions. Adding, “We’re not done yet!”

Now, as donations keep rolling in, more than 23,000 people have signed a change.org petition encouraging Busch Light to stock cans of “Carson King Busch Light” in stores throughout Iowa.

The petition refers to King as an “Iowa Legend” and reminds people to donate to his campaign using the Venmo account @Carson-King-25.

