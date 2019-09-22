‘Make them feel our passion’: Baker Mayfield tells fans to rock FirstEnergy stadium at Sunday night’s game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield wants the city to get hyped for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield took to Twitter saying, “I WANT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM ROCKING TONIGHT. SPREAD THE WORD. CLEVELAND, MAKE THEM FEEL OUR PASSION.”

Mayfield’s message comes after Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said earlier this week that he wanted the fans to come to the game “with passion.”

“I want our fans to come with passion because I promise you the guys that dress up are going to play to the best of their ability, and we will see what happens,” Kitchens said. “I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself. I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team.”

The Browns kick off against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. in FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns (1-1) are 3.5-point underdogs (+110) against the reigning NFC champs. The Rams are unbeaten heading into the matchup.

