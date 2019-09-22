Four bodies found on third floor of vacant home in Cleveland

Posted 7:23 am, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, September 22, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police have released a few new details about four bodies that were found in a home in the 3600 block of E. 144th Street Saturday.

Cleveland police say all four people were found on the 3rd floor of a vacant home around 9 p.m.

Police say the four bodies were decomposing.

Their cause of death is currently unknown.

Police say a gun was found at the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

In a note sent Sunday, Public Information Officer for Cleveland Division of Police Jennifer Ciaccia said, "Unknown age, sex or cause of death," in regards to the victims.

Police say residents told them the boarded up home was frequently used for drug activity.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.