CLEVELAND -- It'll be mild and breezy overnight. The showers should hold off until after 3 a.m.

Here's our overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 AM, just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over. On and off showers expected the first half of the day followed by breaks of sun late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

It doesn’t look like we’re going to see any sort of fall “cool” anytime soon, check out this weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: