Cleveland police investigating after 21-year-old shot, killed Saturday night

Posted 8:36 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40PM, September 22, 2019

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Officers were called to E.38th Street and Longwood Avenue 10:24 p.m.

When they arrived officials found a man lying in the street, surrounded by a group of people.  He had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police a large group of people were hanging out in the street when two men approached the victim. Shots were heard immediately after.   The men then reportedly entered a dark colored van and fled the scene.

Officers on scene administered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived.  He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

The suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact investigators at (216) 621-1234.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.