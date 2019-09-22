Cleveland police find shooting victim dead in the street

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in the 800 block of Alhambra Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the area around 11 p.m.

According to police, one victim was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was found in a field nearby and transported to the hospital.

He’s being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say residents told them the victims were talking in the street when they were shot.

Officers followed up on another call for a man with a gun and found a gun in a garage in the 16000 block of Kipling.

If you can help police, call (216)621-1234.