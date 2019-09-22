Cleveland Browns look for first win at home

Posted 8:01 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33PM, September 22, 2019

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns plays air drums as Phil Collins In The Air Tonight plays prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND–  The Cleveland Browns struggled in their first possession of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

They had three penalties before being forced to punt.

This week’s inactive list:

  • #21 CB Denzel Ward
  • #23 S Damarious Randall
  • #26 CB Greedy Williams
  • #42 S Morgan Burnett
  • #70 T Kendall Lamm
  • #74 T Chris Hubbard
  • #81 WR Rashard Higgins

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.