Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns plays air drums as Phil Collins In The Air Tonight plays prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns look for first win at home
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns plays air drums as Phil Collins In The Air Tonight plays prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns struggled in their first possession of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
They had three penalties before being forced to punt.