Cleveland Browns induct Clay Matthews into Ring of Honor

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns welcomed Clay Matthews into the team’s Ring of Honor during Sunday night’s games against the Los Angeles Rams.

The former linebacker played with Cleveland from 1978 to 1993 and was selected to four Pro Bowls. During his 19-year career, he recorded more than 1,500 tackles.

“I’m humbled to be honored,” Matthews said. “Any heights that achieved in my career were built standing the shoulders of my teammates, and I had some magical teammates.” He listed most of them by nickname and included Webster Slaughter, Bernie Kosar and Brian Sipe.

Matthews is the father of Rams linebacker Clay Matthews III, who briefly joined his family at the podium during halftime.

“Hopefully, this is the catalyst that propels you to the next level, which is being recognized as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Clay Matthews III said in a video.

Clay Matthews Jr. is a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

Clay Matthews Ring of Honor induction: https://t.co/ctVH8LckOu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 23, 2019

