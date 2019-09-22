City’s first dog park opens in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Beachwood officially has a dog park!

Barkwood Park, located at Beachwood City Park East which is east of Richmond Road at Shaker Boulevard, had it’s grand opening Sunday afternoon.

The park is split into two sections: one for small dogs less than 30 pounds and one for larger dogs. The total area of the park is slightly less than a half-acre; small-dog area is 45’ x 135’ and the large-dog area is 120’ x 135′.

Barkwood is entirely covered by SYNLawn artificial pet grass which does not require watering or

mowing. It also helps prevent muddy paws and helps dogs stay clean. Barkwood officials say the park is Ohio’s only 100% synthetic-turf dog park.

Barkwood will be available to Beachwood residents and their dogs via annual registration and keyfob.

Owners must complete an application and supply proof of residency, proof of canine vaccinations, and pay $25 for annual key-fob.

Click here for the complete list of rules and regulations.

Click here for registration information.