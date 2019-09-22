Browns underdogs against L.A. Rams as Cleveland looks for first home win

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have not played a Sunday Night Football game in 11 years.

That changes Sunday when they host the L.A. Rams (2-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns (1-1) are 3.5-point underdogs (+110) against the reigning NFC champs.

The Browns’ injury report is quite long for week 3 of the regular season.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens says that doesn’t matter.

“Listen, I expect us to show up and play well. Those expectations have not changed, and they will not ever change. I just need 11 on each side of the ball to show up and play. I think the guys we are taking to the game will do that, and we will see,” he said in a press conference earlier this week.

The Rams are unbeaten heading into the matchup.

The Browns are looking for a good game in front of the hometown crowd.

A win against the Rams would be a big statement.

“I want our fans to come with passion because I promise you the guys that dress up are going to play to the best of their ability, and we will see what happens. I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself. I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team. I will roll with whoever is there. I think we have enough guys who are willing to go out and play well, prepare well and put everything out there for 60 minutes or however long it takes,” Kitchens said this week.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

Continuing coverage here.