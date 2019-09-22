Breezy, muggy night on tap followed by early morning showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- HOT! We hit 90° in Cleveland yesterday and today. Our tally now at 19 90° days this year!

Warm, breezy, muggy evening on tap… The Indians and Browns game will be rain-free. The rain and storms should hold off until well after Midnight.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 a.m., just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over. Temperatures are trending seasonable the first half of this week. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see any sort of fall “cool” anytime soon, check out this weekend.

