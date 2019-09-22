Bratenahl officer injured when suspected drunk driver hits police cruiser on I-90

BRATENAHL, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a Bratenahl police officer.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, troopers say an officer was assisting a disabled bus on I-90 near Eddy Road.

Troopers say the cruiser was parked in the right lane to protect the bus that was partially blocking the right lane.

While that cruiser was diverting traffic, the officer was inside his patrol car with all emergency lights flashing, according to OSHP.

His vehicle was struck from behind by an Impala.

The 42-year-old Bratenahl police officer was transported to the hospital but released with minor injuries.

He has not been identified.

The driver of the Impala was driving under suspension and was believed to be under the influence.

He’s been identified as Vernon Wright, 61.

OSHP say he refused to submit to a breath test and refused medical treatment.

Wright faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

He’s been booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail.