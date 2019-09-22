× All you need to know before the 2019 Emmys kick off tonight on FOX 8

LOS ANGELES — The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards kick off at 8 p.m. tonight on FOX 8.

But if you’ve been too busy trying to keep your Netflix queue empty to keep up with news about the award show, don’t worry.

This is what you need to know:

Who’s hosting?

No one.

Taking a cue from the host-less Oscars, the Emmys is opting not to have a master of ceremonies this year.

The official line from broadcaster Fox is that there is far too much TV to honor, and they wanted to focus on that instead of gimmicks. This could, at the very least, be partially true. But also true? Hosting is a thankless job and there are fewer and fewer reasons for comedians and stars of note to make the commitment. And those who’d be willing to take the job aren’t the sort of marketable names networks aim to recruit for the gig.

Who is presenting?

The list of those expected to appear includes Jon Hamm, Regina King, Hugh Laurie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kerry Washington, to name a few.

Moreover, Adam Devine is expected to present a musical tribute to variety programming.

Halsey is also set to take the stage for a performance to accompany the In Memoriam tribute.

Who’s nominated and who will win?

In the drama race, it’s the Seven Kingdoms versus spies as “Game of Thrones” and “Killing Eve” spar, with the odds on the former to claim the top prize. They are joined in the category by “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Bodyguard,” “Pose,” and “This is Us.”

In comedy, eyes are on “Veep” to close out its run with one more win, unless “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the buzzy “Fleabag,” or “Barry” swoop in. “The Good Place,” “Russian Doll,” and “Schitt’s Creek” are also nominated.

More on the nominees and who might win here.

How do I watch?

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live on Fox 8 starting at 8 p.m.

The show, taking place at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, is expected to run three hours.

The official network pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. and red carpet arrivals begin at 7 p.m.

E! will also be doing its thing starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, with its Countdown to the Red Carpet, and the parade of fancy people starting at 6 p.m.