BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Bedford Heights Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to 5988 Bear Creek just before 3 a.m.

The Bearcreek Apartments are at that location.

Two people who were in the apartment that caught fire were taken to the hospital.

Bedford Fire reports they had minor injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.