TBDBITL performs modern Hollywood hits during OSU vs. Miami halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band took football goers on a modern musical journey during their halftime show Saturday.

TBDBITL performed some Hollywood hits from recently released musicals such as “The Greatest Showman,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “La La Land” and “A Star is Born.”

The band marched in multiple formations, including that of a trapeze artist flying through the air and a man riding an elephant which were both inspired by “The Greatest Showman.” They also performed a display of Mary Poppins landing on the ground with an umbrella and dancers performing on top of a car during their “La La Land” segment.

Fans of TBDBITL can vote for their favorite halftime formation after each performance. The poll goes up on the band’s Twitter @TBDBITL on Monday mornings.

