Sunny and humid for the last weekend of summer

Posted 7:58 am, September 21, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - This weekend looks uneventful, but quite warm and muggy. 

We can’t rule out isolated showers on Saturday during the heat of the day between 3 and 7pm, otherwise most backyard will remain dry through late Sunday. 

Headed to the Browns  game? 

You may want to bring the rain gear just in case.   

As of right now it looks like the rain and storms will hold off until Midnight.  Stay tuned.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 AM, just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over.  Temperatures are trending cooler next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

