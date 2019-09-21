Saturday Forecast: Warms temps, isolated storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- HOT! We hit 90° in Cleveland Saturday. That makes it the 18th 90°+ this year!

Isolated storms are possible now through sundown courtesy of all this heat and humidity. Most backyard will remain dry through late Sunday. Another hot one again tomorrow with temperatures topping around 90° again. As of right now the Indians and Browns game look rain-free. The rain and storms should hold off until well after Midnight. Stay tuned for any last minute changes to the forecast.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 AM, just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over. Temperatures are trending cooler next week.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

