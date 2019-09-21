Muggy overnight followed by a hot Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — HOT! We hit 90° in Cleveland Saturday. That makes it the 18th 90°+ this year!

It'll be muggy tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 60’s.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Another hot one again Sunday with temperatures topping near or at 90° again. As of right now the Indians and Browns games look rain-free. The rain and storms should hold off until well after midnight. Stay tuned for any last minute changes to the forecast.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 a.m., just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over. Temperatures are trending seasonable the first half of this week. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see any sort of fall “cool” anytime soon, check out next weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

