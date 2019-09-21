Massillon high schoolers make 10-year-old with spina bifida honorary captain of student section at Tigers game

MASSILLON, Ohio – Friday was a special night for Chris Piatt.

He told the seniors in the student section known as “The Village Idiots” in week one that he hoped to be one of them one day.

Chris has spina bifida and hydrocephalus and uses a wheelchair to get around.

According to Chris’ mom, last night the students presented him with a signed group picture and gave him a t-shirt that designated him as honorary captain.

Chris helped them cheer and his mom says they made his night.

“Their parents should really be proud of the young men they are raising,” Amanda Piatt told FOX 8.

To make the night even sweeter, Massillon beat the Penn-Trafford Warriors 42-21.