Man killed in shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a gas station at 4030 E. 131st for a shots fired call.

Police say officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses told them the victim was in an altercation with another group of people in the parking lot.

Police say one of the people in the other group opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim has not been identified.