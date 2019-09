Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND, Ohio - The Cuyahoga Heights Redskins took their first loss of the season Friday when they played at Kirtland.

The Hornets were ready for the Game of the Week matchup.

They kept the Redskins out of the end zone.

Kirtland closed 31-0.

The Redskins hope to bounce back when they play Brooklyn (OH) Friday.

Kirtland plays Wickliffe.

More information here.