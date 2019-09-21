ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 31: Zach Plesac #65 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 31, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Indians ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Phillies in final series at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Zach Plesac will likely take the mound Saturday night when the Indians host Philadelphia.
The game starts at 7 p.m.
It’s the last series at Progressive Field for regular season baseball.