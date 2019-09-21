Indians ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Phillies in final series at Progressive Field

Posted 11:39 am, September 21, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 31: Zach Plesac #65 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 31, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Zach Plesac will likely take the mound Saturday night when the Indians host Philadelphia.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

It’s the last series at Progressive Field for regular season baseball.

Cleveland is riding a five game winning streak.

