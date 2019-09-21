Hundreds participate in Superhero Dash supporting Youth Challenge Sports

Posted 4:41 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42PM, September 21, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Hundreds of people dressed up as their favorite superheroes and participated in the 34th Annual Youth Challenge Superhero Dash to help local youth with disabilities.

Youth Challenge is a nonprofit that provides free adapted sports and recreational opportunities to children with physical disabilities.

On Saturday hundreds of runners, volunteers, friends and Youth Challenge participants took place in a 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk/Roll to raise money for the organization’s programs.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Park and was dedicated to Dave Hardman, a past president of the Youth Challenge Board of Trustees, whose family is still involved with the program today.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.