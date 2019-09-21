Hundreds participate in Superhero Dash supporting Youth Challenge Sports

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Hundreds of people dressed up as their favorite superheroes and participated in the 34th Annual Youth Challenge Superhero Dash to help local youth with disabilities.

Youth Challenge is a nonprofit that provides free adapted sports and recreational opportunities to children with physical disabilities.

On Saturday hundreds of runners, volunteers, friends and Youth Challenge participants took place in a 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk/Roll to raise money for the organization’s programs.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Park and was dedicated to Dave Hardman, a past president of the Youth Challenge Board of Trustees, whose family is still involved with the program today.