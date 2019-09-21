Cleveland Public Power experiencing ‘pretty wide spread’ outage on the city’s west side

Posted 1:29 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, September 21, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – FOX 8 has received multiple calls from people in several neighborhoods about a power outage.

The calls have been from people in Tremont, Ohio City and Old Brooklyn.

Cleveland Public Power acknowledged the outage in a tweet posted just after 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

CPP does not indicate when the power will be restored but says it impacts 4500 homes and businesses.

Cleveland Fire reports stations in the areas impacted are running on generators.

