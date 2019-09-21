Cleveland Public Power experiencing ‘pretty wide spread’ outage on the city’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – FOX 8 has received multiple calls from people in several neighborhoods about a power outage.

The calls have been from people in Tremont, Ohio City and Old Brooklyn.

Cleveland Public Power acknowledged the outage in a tweet posted just after 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Good afternoon CLE!

We are experiencing a pretty wide spread outage on the Westside. We are on it assessing the problem. We will update you on the situation once we review the details. Our primary focus is to restore electricity to all of our customers affected. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) September 21, 2019

CPP does not indicate when the power will be restored but says it impacts 4500 homes and businesses.

CPP is currently experiencing an outage on the west side of Cleveland. About 4,500 customers on the near west side maybe out of service. Crews are working on this issue. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) September 21, 2019

Cleveland Fire reports stations in the areas impacted are running on generators.

All affected #CLEFIRE Stations are running on their generator systems. Dispatch phones are working and we are responding to emergency calls as normal. #StaySafe. https://t.co/vnVKkhRxNX — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 21, 2019

