Cleveland police: Man steals car with toddler inside, hits and kills bicyclist trying to escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a kidnapping and vehicular homicide.

According to police, around 8:20 p.m. Friday, a man stole a car with a 2-year-old child inside it in the 3100 block of W. 44th St.

Police say the mother had stepped out of the vehicle and a family member was watching the child.

According to police, the suspect knocked the family member to the ground to get the car.

The child's mother called police.

Police say a zone car spotted the vehicle headed northbound on West 65th near Lorain Avenue.

According to police, the man in the stolen car began driving at a high rate of speed.

Police say the suspect hit a bicyclist at W. 45th Street and Bridge Avenue.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

After hitting the bicyclist, the suspect drove into a parked car and a tree, according to police.

Officers arrested him.

He's been identified as Eric Maldonado, 38.

Medical staff examined the child. It was unharmed.

One officer was injured while taking the suspect into custody, according to police.

They have not identified the officer or the extent of his injuries.

Maldonado will face charges for robbery, kidnapping and aggravated vehicular homicide.