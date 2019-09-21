INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Willie Harvey #56 and Ray-Ray Armstrong #52 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a play during the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns place LB Willie Harvey on active roster; Christian Kirksey on IR
BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Willie Harvey to the active roster from the practice squad.
In addition, the team placed LB Christian Kirksey (chest) on injured reserve.
The Browns also re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.
The Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.