Cleveland Browns place LB Willie Harvey on active roster; Christian Kirksey on IR

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Willie Harvey to the active roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the team placed LB Christian Kirksey (chest) on injured reserve.

The Browns also re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.

