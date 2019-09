BERLIN, Connecticut – The Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital in Connecticut reports four baby squirrels were found tied together by their tails and left on train tracks.

According to the animal hospital, their tails were broken and braided together and then tied together by a “human made” object.

All of the baby squirrels have survived, but their tails are broken.

The animal hospital reports the babies may have to have their tails amputated.