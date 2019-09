CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after four bodies were found in a Cleveland home on E. 144th Street Saturday night.

According to Cleveland EMS, all four people were found dead upon arrival. Their cause of death is currently unknown.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office has also confirmed with FOX 8 that they are responding to the scene.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.