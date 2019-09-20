× You’re invited: All New Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is ready to ‘rock your world’

CLEVELAND- After a two-year transformation project, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is ready for you to come inside!

You’re invited to the grand opening ceremony Saturday, September 28 at 10: 00 a.m. The ceremony will kick off with a special ribbon-cutting event, featuring a 216-foot-ribbon, followed by a free day-long public open house until 7:00 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting will take place outside in -front of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s new, 42,530 square foot, eight-story glass atrium.

Immediately following the ceremony, the public is welcome to get a first look inside the modernized venue. The “all-new” Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse features more space, more amenities, and more food and beverage options.

Some of the new additions include:

A 77,110 square foot curtain that can create 1,500 color combinations that lights up the FieldHouse and the Gateway District

Storytelling flex walls featuring the Cavs Wall of Honor, Hello Cleveland Wall, and the Cavs and Monsters Championship Walls

8 new social destinations and NEIGHBORHOODS that feature an eclectic assortment of food and beverage concepts

Overlook bar with a great view of the Cleveland city skyline, and the Budweiser Brew House a standing room only destination for all fans that provides an open view to the arena bowl.

Everyone attending the open house will receive a commemorative Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Grand Opening laminated ticket and lanyard. There will also be prizes awarded all day that include an autographed Cavs player jerseys given out every 30 minutes; tickets to 2019-20 Cavs and Monsters games, upcoming events like The Black Keys, Jurassic World, Carrie Underwood, WWE and more.

You will also be able to sample the menu including new food concepts from notable local chefs like Michael Symon, Rocco Whalen, Matt Mytro, Fabio Salerno, Karen Small, Jonathon Sawyer and more.

The event is FREE but a ticket is required. To get your tickets click here

There are road closures you need to be aware of ahead of the ceremony: Huron Rd. from Ontario St. to E. 6th Street in front of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be closed to traffic beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 27) until 4:00 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28).

PARKING. Special Grand Opening Event parking rates at facilities that are just steps away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the Gateway District include:

Gateway East Garage – $5 parking (cash only) 9:00 am.- 6:00 p.m.; enter at Huron Rd.

MK Garage – $5 parking all day (across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse/entrances on both Huron Rd. and Prospect Ave.)

Flat Lot – $10 parking all day (directly across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Grand opening save-the-date! Everyone’s invited! Celebrate the Grand Opening of Cleveland’s newly and fully transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, September 28th. FREE tickets available now at https://t.co/4friEsyDgX! #WelcomeHome 🏡 pic.twitter.com/uyBy8wanIK — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) August 26, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js