Woman whose dogs attacked multiple people in Akron to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Akron woman who was found guilty of several charges after her dogs mauled four different people in March will be sentenced Friday.

Diane Yanke, 58, previously pleaded no contest to seven criminal counts related to the attack.

Three of Yanke’s dogs attacked the indivudals in two seperate attacks. In April, Akron city prosecutors told FOX 8 News it’s the fourth time Yanke’s dogs had been involved in incidents since September.

The dogs were put down.

