Weekend forecast: Warm & muggy with a chance of isolated showers

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours.

This weekend looks uneventful, but quite warm and muggy.

We can’t rule out isolated showers on Saturday during the heat of the day; otherwise, most backyards will remain dry through late Sunday.

Headed to the Browns game? You may want to bring the rain gear just in case. As of right now it looks like the rain and storms will hold off until midnight. Stay tuned.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 a.m., just in time for a fall-feel to take over. Temperatures are trending cooler next week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

