× The Price is Right Live is coming to Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON- Come on Down! ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to the Akron Civic Theatre.

The popular game show will be hosted by Mark L. Walberg, Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a popular interactive show that gives participants the chance to play classic games from the popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car.

Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across the country.

Tickets are available at the Akron Civic Theatre Box Office (330) 253-2488 or online here,