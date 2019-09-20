× Suspect questioned in connection with home invasions on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– Investigators are questioning a suspect for a series of home break-ins, including two sexual assaults, by a masked man, multiple sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The suspect was arrested on an unrelated Cuyahoga County probation violation for an old burglary case. Records show he is a suspect in another burglary case unrelated to what’s been happening on Cleveland’s southeast side.

At least four times in recent days, a man dressed in black and wearing a mask broken into or tried to break into homes.

In one case, a man pushed in the air conditioner at a house on Caine Avenue on Sept. 3. Cleveland police said he tried to assault a 7-year-old girl, who screamed for help. He mother said she rain to her daughter’s room as the man climbed out the window.

Then on Sept. 14, a man broke into a house on East 142nd Street and sexually assaulted a woman.

Earlier this week, a woman living in the same area pulled back a curtain and saw a masked man staring in the window. A man also told police he saw someone matching the description trying to pull out his air conditioner and get into his home.

Cleveland Police Sex Crimes detectives, fourth district detectives and the FBI have been working the investigations.

