Six Flags America will pay couples $600 to spend 30 hours in a coffin together

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America, located in Maryland, is challenging couples to spend 30 hours in a coffin together.

This challenge is part of the park’s Fright Fest 2019. The park has done coffin challenges in the past, but this year there’s a twist.

The park will choose six couples of any sort — siblings, cousins, friends, lovers, etc. — to spend 30 hours in a coffin, beginning 4 p.m. on Friday, September 27 through 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.

In addition to spending more than a day together in a 65-by-72-inch coffin, the couples are also forbidden from accessing any technology during their stay.

Coffin-dwellers are allowed visitors during Fright Fest operating hours only, but they must brave the non-operating hours alone.

Meanwhile, Six Flags America’s Fright Fest Ghouls will be lurking about the darkness trying to scare contestants. This of course is on top of the park’s fog, dramatic lighting, flash photography and extreme weather conditions, which are meant to help weed out the competition.

The park says anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason except for designated bathroom and meal breaks will be automatically disqualified and not eligible to win the contest.

Couples who can survive the entire challenge will receive $600 to be shared among them and will be issued a pair of gold season passes for the 2020 season and a Fright Fest prize package.

If more than one couple remains at the end of the 30-hour challenge, “the remaining finalists will compete head-to-head with a spicy hot sauce sandwich eating contest,” the official rules state. The person to eat the sandwich fastest will take home the prize.

Those interested in competing can sign up for one of the six spots online. Selected contestants will be notified the next day and must be able to travel to Maryland at their own expense.

