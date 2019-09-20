Show Info: September 20, 2019

Posted 10:59 am, September 20, 2019, by

How naps can improve health
Dr. Marc is live in studio to explain how just a few naps each week can lower your risk for heart attack or stroke.
My.ClevelandClinic.org

Good deals on good food
Stark Enterprises Restaurant Week
September 22-29
Enjoy deals from restaurants at 9 different properties in NEO
Portion of the proceeds benefit Greater Cleveland Food Bank
www.StarkEnterprises.com

Jurassic Quest
September 20-22
I-X Center
Tickets start at $22
Parking $10
www.JurassicQuest.com

A sweet choice for breakfast 
Metro Croissants in Parma is serving up vegan, handmade croissants that you can find in several places around the area.

Protecting teens online 
A social media expert shares some advice for parents when it comes to keeping their kids and teens safe on the internet.

Comedian Dean Delray
Sept 20-21
Hilarities
www.PickwickAndFrolic.com

A happy snack 
Whoa! Dough is locally made cookie dough in a bar form.

Bees, flowers and more! 
John’s Country Nursery has everything you need for bee keeping, along with trees, gourds, mums and more.

Beardology 
www.Beardology.co

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.