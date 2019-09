“Shawshank Redemption” will be shown in theaters through Sept. 25 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the cult classic.

The 1994 film was shot almost entirely in Mansfield, with the Ohio State Reformatory serving the role of Shawshank State Penitentiary.

It’s based on a novella by author Stephen King.

The movie will be shown on Sept. 22, 24 and 25.

