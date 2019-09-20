Shaw High School football coach suspended following allegations of inappropriate conduct, conversations

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Longtime Shaw High School football coach Rodney Brown has been suspended from his duties with pay.

According to Donshon Wilson, Director of Communication and Technology for the East Cleveland City Schools, school staff escorted Brown from the building on Thursday.

Wilson says the action came after the district learned of allegations against Brown relating to four students.

He says the allegations are still being investigated, but they relate to inappropriate conduct and conversations.

In addition to being the head football coach, Brown is also a teacher assigned to dealing with in-school suspensions.

Heritage Middle School football coach Bruce Coffey, Jr. will serve as the interim high school football coach.

Wilson says the parents of the four students involved have been notified.