Retired Cleveland cop dies after hit-and-run crash in Ashtabula County

Posted 10:56 am, September 20, 2019, by

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The bicyclist hit by a truck in Ashtabula County on Monday has passed away.

William Bakker, 75, was a retired officer with the Cleveland Division of Police and veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was riding his bike on state Route 307 in Harpersfield Township when he was sideswiped by a pickup truck. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck, a late 1990s white Dodge Dakota, fled the scene without stopping.

Bakker, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a Cleveland hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

