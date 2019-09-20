President of Croatia visits with reigning UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- President Kolina Grabar-Kitarvovic of Croatia visited with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Friday.

Miocic first met the president last year and invited her to stop by his gym in Independence next time she was in the United States.

She is a big proponent of youth sports in her country and encourages kids to get out and play. She said she hopes they feel inspired by him.

"We're so proud of every single Croatian who makes it around the world and I want to show that we're a very talented nation, not just a beautiful country with 1,260 and something islands, that we have so many many talented people," Grabar-Kitarvovic said.

Following her visit with Stipe, she went to the Cleveland Clinic where she met with doctors and other staff.