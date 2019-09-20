Police investigate deadly shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the Sunoco gas station on E. 131st Street near Harvard Avenue.

A male was shot multiple times, including once in the head, police said. The victim’s name and age were not immediately available.

Police did take another male into custody.

Harvard Ave. was closed from E. 130th to E. 131st Streets during the investigation. Investigators found at least nine shell casings in the area.

