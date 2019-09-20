North Ridgeville police arrest mother and son accused of stealing from people around the area

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville police arrested a mother and son accused of stealing from people around the area.

According to the department, a woman had her purse stolen from the sanctuary at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday morning.

She was able to give a description of the female suspect to officers, which ultimately helped them solve the case.

They were able to track her down using details they already had on the same suspect from other thefts reported.

When they stopped the suspect’s vehicle, they found Robin Smith, 56, inside along with her son, Marcus Smith, 35, and some of the stolen items.

They allegedly used the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at stores nearby, officers said.