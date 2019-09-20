New Liam Neeson movie filming in small Lorain County village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio -- The small and historical village of Wellington is preparing to welcome a Hollywood film crew and “A-list” actor Liam Neeson.

The award winning star will be filming scenes for a new blockbuster movie called “The Minuteman.”

Almost by accident, location scouts showed up in town a few weeks ago and chose two downtown businesses for the movie, which is described as action/thriller.

One of the locations is Farm & Home Hardware on S. Main Street.

When they were first approached, owner Scott Jerousek admits he thought it was joke or maybe the "Taken" star was taking them for a ride.

“Yea we’re like yea...It seems a little odd, but they came in and had credentials and seems like it’s moving forward so it’s exciting,” said Jerousek.

It's even more exciting for his employees because the store will remain open during filming.

“The staff here is all volunteering to work that day,” chuckled Jerousek, “I know the community is super excited about it.”

In the movie Neeson plays a Vietnam Veteran who is on the run with a child and being chased by a cartel. During the scene at the store he is supposed to buy clothing, before going around the corner to the next location.

Steve Neff, owner of Wellington Music on Herrick Ave says, his shop will be temporarily transformed into a “gun store” for the movie.

The filming is forcing them to close during peak high school band season, but Neff says it’s absolutely worth it.

“Anything to promote the village of Wellington, that’s what we’re here for,” said Neff.

The village is well known for its “Spirit of ‘76 Museum” and for being part of the Underground Railroad. Recently it was also voted “Best Main Street” in the country by America’s Mainstreet website.

However, that’s not how Hollywood scouts found it.

“Their explanation was they started in Cleveland and started driving around to different areas and when they found Wellington they felt this was the perfect place to do the film,” said Neff.

Filming is supposed to begin sometime around October 10 and many residents say they plan to check it out.

But, it might still be possible to participate. According to the film's casting website they might still be looking for extras and stand ins.

Although the entire shoot is only expected to last a few days, everyone in Wellington says they’re proud to be recognized and glad people will finally see their beautiful village on the silver screen.

“We’re just really happy we were chosen,” said Neff.

