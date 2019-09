Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Troy Martin, 16, was last seen July 10 in Cleveland. That day, he was picked up at the Juvenile Detention Center and was on the way home when he jumped out of the car and took off. That day, he was wearing black jeans and a blue T-shirt.

Troy stands 6'1" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police by calling 216-623-3138.

