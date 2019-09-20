× Missing Newburgh Heights teen located in North Carolina; Suspect arrested

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio– A missing 15-year-old girl from Newburgh Heights was found safe in North Carolina Friday morning.

Police said the girl was last seen at her house on Tuesday and that she had been chatting online with a man named “Jalen,” who drove to Ohio to meet her.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jalen Williams, 19, of Mount Holly, North Carolina, on charges of interference with custody. Newburgh Heights police said they are seeking to extradite him back to Ohio, where he may face additional charges.

The juvenile is currently in the custody of Gaston County Children Services as authorities make arrangements to bring her home.