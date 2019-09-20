Man wanted for attacking 89-year-old woman, robbing her of money saved for husband’s headstone

NEW YORK, N.Y. — NYPD is on the hunt for a man accused of attacking an 89-year-old woman and robbing her of $5,000.

Accordng to CBS New York, Maximina Osorio had been saving the money for her late husband’s headstone.

“When I pushed the door, tried to open the door, I feel like somebody put the hand over me,” Osorio said in an interview.

Police believe the suspect followed her home from the grocery store and then forced his way into her apartment.

She said he became violent and demanded she show him where the money was.

“He told me to ‘Shut up! Shut up! And don’t scream!’ So he keep me like that and I can’t breath,” Osorio recalled.

She spent two days in the hospital recovering from her injuries, the TV outlet reports.

“Thank God. Thank God they don’t do anything to me, because the money, don’t care. The money, I can make it. But my life?” she said.

The suspect was able to escape but not before being recorded on surveillance cameras.

Police are now sharing images of the man with hopes of identifying him.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 9/14 around 11:40 AM, on East 10 St & Avenue D in Manhattan, an 89-year-old woman was entering her home when this individual pushed her to the ground, entered her apartment & took $5,000. If you have any info, DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS ☎️ pic.twitter.com/lnBxvwuBXd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 19, 2019