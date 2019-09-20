I-TEAM: Special prosecutor appointed to determine if woman arrested at Huron council meeting is victim of harrassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURON, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that a special prosecutor has been assigned to decide if a woman arrested at a Huron City Council meeting is actually a victim of those who wanted her criminally charged.

"What happened at that council meeting is not suppose to happen in America," said Atty. Subodh Chandra , who represents Stacy Hinners.

Chandra says Hinners was wrongfully arrested May 14 after speaking at a Huron Council meeting.

A special prosecutor was appointed last month to determine if Hinners and her husband, Jason, are being harassed by some Huron city leaders.

"The Erie County Court of Common Pleas appointed Ohio Attorney General David Yost as special prosecutor to investigate the actions of public officials," Chandra said. He noted that one council member went to Jason Hinners' church and talked to the priest about concerns he had about Jason Hinners becoming a Deacon.

Huron Municipal Court records state Stacy Hinners was arrested for disrupting a public meeting. She has entered not guilty pleas and her attorney says she was simply bringing up concerns she and her husband had about city leaders allegedly violating the Ohio Public Meeting Act.

Chandra has also filed a motion asking for the case to be dismissed, saying video from previous council meetings shows other residents addressing council in the same manner as Stacy Hinners and no one else was arrested.

The mayor at the time of Stacy Hinner's arrest, Brad Hartung, has since resigned. He stepped down in July.

