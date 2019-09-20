I-Team: See how an inmate escaped the Cuyahoga County Jail

Posted 3:36 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, September 20, 2019

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained security video showing how an inmate recently escaped from the Cuyahoga Co jail.

The video shows him getting off an elevator in the Justice Center lower level/garage area. And then you see him calmly walking out to the street.

Just this week, a grand jury indicted Ferdinand Vargas.

Police captured him days after the escape when they got a tip saying he had shown up where he used to work.

The I-Team reported Vargas had been gone possibly 12 hours before anyone at the jail noticed.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County officials are still doing an administrative review to determine if guards should be held accountable and how.

County jail inmates wear orange outfits, but the video shows somehow Vargas had a dark-colored piece of clothing covering the upper part of his body when he got out.

