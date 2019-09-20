I-TEAM: Rape, burglary suspect arrested after being on run for over a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Police have started filing charges against a man they believe has been terrorizing an east side neighborhood wearing a mask, breaking into homes and carrying out sex assaults. However, the FOX 8 I-TEAM found he has been a wanted man on the run for more than a year.

Friday morning, the I-TEAM broke the news investigators had made an arrest to stop a crime spree.

A masked man had broken into a home and groped a child, broken into a home and sexually assaulted a woman, and he'd shown up around at least two other homes. Usually, they were homes with mothers and children.

Now investigators have started filing charges against Dominic Booker.

Police say they've tied him to one break-in and the attack on a woman. Police are still building evidence to tie him to the other cases.

Authorities say they narrowed in on him through DNA from another sex assault that happened last year.

"There's still forensic evidence to be taken care of by the medical examiner's office. And there's still a lot of legwork by detectives to be done," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

Meantime, the I-TEAM asking why was this guy even on your streets? We checked court records and found he’s been wanted for violating probation on an old burglary case since July of last year. He was not picked up until this week after these new cases.

When we told one victim that, she simply reacted with, "Wow!" She added she's mostly focused on knowing she doesn't have to worry now about the intruder coming back.

"I'm just glad. I'm so relieved," she told the I-TEAM.

Records show the man arrested has an address in the same area of the recent crime spree. Some victims told us they had indications the man had been watching them before he showed up at their homes.

We also found court records showing the same man wanted for yet another break-in in a different part of town.

Police say the Medical Examiner's office "prioritized" testing of evidence from the latest cases to help detectives develop a suspect.

Continuing coverage, here.