Deputies rescue suicidal man from overpass ledge in Huron

HURON, Ohio — Deputy body cameras were rolling as a suicidal man clung to the ledge of an overpass in Huron Wednesday night.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Gillespie, the man was standing on the ledge of the Rye Beach Road overpass over State Route 2. The man was holding onto the fence with one finger.

Deputies and officers tried to negotiate with him for twenty minutes, but it was Gillespie who eventually earned his trust.

“I talked to him about the Browns, sports. But he really wasn’t having it,” said Gillespie.

The man eventually climbed back over the fence.

“I just tried to talk to him about anything other than being on that ledge,” said Gillespie.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth applauds Gillespie’s ability to stay calm and make a connection. He says it took teamwork to bring the man to safety.

“The incident actually happened in the city of Huron so it was the Huron Police Department, the Huron Fire Department, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who shut down the highway while officers were negotiating with the individual,” said Sigsworth.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be checked out and then checked into a facility. Sigsworth says he will most likely face misdemeanor charges when he is released.