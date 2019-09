Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Josiah's House as one of Cleveland's Own.

Based in Brooklyn Heights, the non-profit is a vocational day program for special-needs adults.

Founded by former RTA bus driver Irene Jones, the group provides a pathway to employment for people with autism.

